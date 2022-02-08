Under Armour (UAA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Under Armour (NYSE: UAA):

2/5/2022 – Under Armour was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2022 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $32.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

1/27/2022 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

1/24/2022 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00.

1/21/2022 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.16.

1/19/2022 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

1/18/2022 – Under Armour had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

1/7/2022 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $23.00 to $21.00.

1/4/2022 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Under Armour is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Under Armour was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

12/15/2021 – Under Armour is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of UAA stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,534,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $27.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,189 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter valued at $26,781,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter valued at $20,180,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Under Armour by 43.7% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,504,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,539,000 after buying an additional 761,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Under Armour by 13.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,996,000 after buying an additional 731,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

