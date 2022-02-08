Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Acquired by Ionic Capital Management LLC

Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 158.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,876 shares during the quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the third quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 445.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 31.1% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 1,352.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 64.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on HMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE HMC remained flat at $$29.55 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 26,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,132. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.99. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $30.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.19 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

