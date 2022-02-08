Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Stock Position Lessened by Ionic Capital Management LLC

Ionic Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31,112 shares during the quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Sohu.com worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 6.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Sohu.com during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 172,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,293. Sohu.com Limited has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $710.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $216.09 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 108.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sohu.com Limited will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

