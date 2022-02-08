Ionic Capital Management LLC Makes New $487,000 Investment in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Landcadia Holdings IV by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,499,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the third quarter valued at about $24,350,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the third quarter valued at about $19,901,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter valued at about $19,540,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the third quarter valued at about $12,490,000. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LCA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,784. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.