Css LLC Il Makes New Investment in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ:FTVI)

Css LLC Il acquired a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ:FTVI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 273,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,000. Css LLC Il owned 0.80% of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,852,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,688,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $762,000. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTVI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,660. FinTech Acquisition Corp VI has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

