Ionic Capital Management LLC Acquires 23,552 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,552 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Capri worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRI. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Capri during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 838.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded up $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.09. 15,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,584. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $70.63.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. Capri’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.53.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

