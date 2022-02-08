Css LLC Il Increases Stock Holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)

Css LLC Il lifted its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) by 55.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,825 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 118.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 47,247 shares in the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APSG traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 284,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,409. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.89. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $11.06.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

