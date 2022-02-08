Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 4,237 Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,237 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 436.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

NYSE:CRI traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.70. 1,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,615. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.50 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 29,572 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $3,105,947.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,625. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.