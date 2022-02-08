Heard Capital LLC Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Heard Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 7.6% of Heard Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Heard Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $39,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $814.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,611. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $670.28 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $875.92 and a 200 day moving average of $895.38. The company has a market capitalization of $123.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $987.21.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.