Heard Capital LLC Lowers Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Heard Capital LLC cut its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for approximately 0.1% of Heard Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Heard Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.7% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $890.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $866.33.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock worth $15,132,633 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $3.16 on Tuesday, hitting $694.99. 3,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,073. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $777.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $801.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 146.98, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

