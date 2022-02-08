Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 28.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total value of $567,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total transaction of $332,351.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,728. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.00.

Shares of Gartner stock traded up $12.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $306.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,833. The company’s 50-day moving average is $306.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.00. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.01 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

