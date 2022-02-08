Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of OFC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.13. 12,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,124. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 85.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 14,250 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 45,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,773,000 after buying an additional 178,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $494,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.