Brokerages Set Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) PT at C$38.89

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.89.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITP shares. CIBC decreased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock traded down C$0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$24.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,052. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of C$22.37 and a twelve month high of C$32.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$25.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.47. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$498.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$472.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intertape Polymer Group will post 2.6300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.211 per share. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

