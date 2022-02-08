Analysts Set Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Price Target at $1,714.33

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,714.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BZLFY shares. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,350 ($31.78) to GBX 2,400 ($32.45) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of BZLFY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.31. The company had a trading volume of 36,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,465. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $40.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

