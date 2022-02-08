Brokerages Set Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Target Price at GBX 810.80

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 808.44 ($10.93).
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDEV. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 835 ($11.29) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.63) to GBX 850 ($11.49) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.95) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 760 ($10.28) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Tuesday.
In other news, insider Mike Scott purchased 6,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 743 ($10.05) per share, for a total transaction of £50,026.19 ($67,648.67).
Barratt Developments Company Profile
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.
