Marathon Capital Management Acquires 949 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,046,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,360,627,000 after buying an additional 1,053,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,388,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,140,000 after purchasing an additional 184,797 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,286,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,403,000 after purchasing an additional 747,592 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,380,000 after purchasing an additional 206,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,805 shares during the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $159,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 932 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $53,617.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 205,463 shares of company stock worth $15,459,180 in the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LSCC stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $56.70. 6,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,019. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.