Yaupon Capital Management LP Grows Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 82,604 shares during the quarter. Plains GP accounts for approximately 1.5% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Plains GP by 2.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,650,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,079,000 after purchasing an additional 348,203 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Plains GP by 1.5% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,005,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,136,000 after purchasing an additional 195,017 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc raised its stake in Plains GP by 14.0% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,409,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $112,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,705 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Plains GP by 0.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,948,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,640,000 after purchasing an additional 56,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Plains GP by 2,156.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,612,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,478 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAGP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.52. The company had a trading volume of 81,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,840. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.68 and a beta of 2.07. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently -327.27%.

PAGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

