Marathon Capital Management Increases Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Marathon Capital Management increased its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Progyny were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Progyny by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,187,000 after purchasing an additional 996,896 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Progyny by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,534,000 after purchasing an additional 900,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,637,000 after purchasing an additional 777,703 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,322,000 after purchasing an additional 569,765 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,890. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.72. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $34.45 and a one year high of $68.32.

PGNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $2,558,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $327,285.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,660 shares of company stock valued at $9,114,604 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

