Marathon Capital Management Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,956 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE:LOW traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.42. 52,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,935,702. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.