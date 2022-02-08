Orchard Capital Managment LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 704,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Whole Earth Brands makes up approximately 2.4% of Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Orchard Capital Managment LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Whole Earth Brands worth $8,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FREE. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter worth about $177,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FREE shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whole Earth Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

FREE stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.14. 2,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,419. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.68 million, a P/E ratio of -50.72 and a beta of 0.44.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $128.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.00 million. Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

