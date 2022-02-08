Marathon Capital Management Has $6.22 Million Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Marathon Capital Management lessened its stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,125 shares during the quarter. Avid Technology comprises about 1.4% of Marathon Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at about $820,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the second quarter worth about $834,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 12.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after acquiring an additional 46,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,326,000 after acquiring an additional 125,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the second quarter worth about $783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVID shares. StockNews.com upgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ AVID traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.65. 471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,514. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average is $30.17. Avid Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $101.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $85,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $157,160.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,169 shares of company stock valued at $570,723 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

