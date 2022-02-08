Yaupon Capital Management LP Invests $1.67 Million in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 40.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 84.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 81.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

NYSE:SWX traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $66.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.95. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.76 and a one year high of $73.54.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.82 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.19%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

