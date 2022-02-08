Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Trimmed by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,217,483 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 12,192 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.0% of First Manhattan Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $271,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,930 shares of company stock worth $6,534,158. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $226.99 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $437.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.17 and a 200-day moving average of $221.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

