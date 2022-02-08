Matthew Hunter Purchases 200,000 Shares of TerraCom Limited (ASX:TER) Stock

TerraCom Limited (ASX:TER) insider Matthew Hunter purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,000.00 ($31,205.67).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 429.08.

Get TerraCom alerts:

About TerraCom

TerraCom Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and production of coal in Australia and South Africa. It explores for hard and soft coking, thermal, and PCI coal. The company holds interests in the Northern Galilee project comprising the Hughenden and the Pentland projects covering an area of approximately 2,160 square kilometers, as well as the Clyde Park project that covers an area of approximately 133 square kilometers located in the Galilee Basin, Queensland; the Blair Athol Coal Mine project; and the Springsure project covering an area of approximately 1,178 square kilometers situated in the Central-Western Bowen basin coal mining district, Queensland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TerraCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.