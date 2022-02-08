7,271 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Bought by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,290,000 after acquiring an additional 120,309 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in AbbVie by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 46,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in AbbVie by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $142.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.91. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $143.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $251.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.31.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 426,520 shares of company stock worth $53,760,372. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

