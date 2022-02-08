Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:HLI traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,260. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $63.38 and a 12-month high of $122.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.59.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on HLI. UBS Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.