DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Bought by Harber Asset Management LLC

Harber Asset Management LLC grew its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 281,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,978 shares during the period. DISH Network accounts for 2.9% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $12,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in DISH Network by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in DISH Network by 3,900.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 61,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 59,716 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in DISH Network by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on DISH. TheStreet cut shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.76. 6,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,243,959. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.47. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

