Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE SAVE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,024,333. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAVE shares. Susquehanna lowered Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. MKM Partners downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.82.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

