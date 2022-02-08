Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for about 1.0% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $13,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Anthem by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,658 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 772.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,272,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,903 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at about $381,379,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,580,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 29.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,739,000 after purchasing an additional 671,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.40.

Anthem stock opened at $448.64 on Tuesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.04 and a 52 week high of $470.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.28%.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

