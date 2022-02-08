Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,702 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after acquiring an additional 762,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,099,020,000 after acquiring an additional 111,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,815,951,000 after buying an additional 132,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,892,316,000 after buying an additional 121,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $503.33. 23,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,907,914. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $560.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $610.15. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $237.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.