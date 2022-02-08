First Manhattan Co. Decreases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Manhattan Co. cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 59.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 216,607 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $32,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Amgen by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after buying an additional 11,189 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $650,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2,671.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 29,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 28,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,420,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $833,756,000 after purchasing an additional 465,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $230.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

