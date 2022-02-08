Proficio Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 347,041 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,391,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $381,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 97.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,005,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,569 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDX stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.46. 445,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,068,438. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.81. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.