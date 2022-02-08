First Manhattan Co. Has $55.48 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,883 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $55,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth $26,000. blooom inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $66.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day moving average is $67.63. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.59 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

