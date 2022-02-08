AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Declares Dividend of $0.05

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) announced a dividend on Friday, December 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has raised its dividend by 69.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE CBH traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.87. 3,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,226. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $11.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 961,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $10,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

