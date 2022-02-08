Yaupon Capital Management LP Sells 203,155 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Yaupon Capital Management LP lowered its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 53.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 203,155 shares during the period. CenterPoint Energy makes up 2.5% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

CNP stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,318. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $28.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

