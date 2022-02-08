$1.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will report $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.28. Selective Insurance Group posted earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.15. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SIGI traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.64. 2,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,125. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.79. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.36 and a fifty-two week high of $91.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $475,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 52,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 60.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 24,170 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,007,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,031,000 after acquiring an additional 284,402 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

