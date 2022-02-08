UniLend One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.31 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. UniLend has a market cap of $17.08 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001275 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, UniLend has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00041393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00105449 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

