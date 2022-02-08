60,500 Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Purchased by Yaupon Capital Management LP

Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,000. DT Midstream makes up about 1.6% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth about $8,555,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $24,923,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $3,066,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DTM traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $51.82. 1,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.68. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $52.77.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.03 million. Equities analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DTM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

