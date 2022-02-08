Yaupon Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 93,008 Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 93,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,534,000. Denbury accounts for about 3.9% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of Denbury as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 21.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,011,000 after buying an additional 1,038,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 539.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,045,000 after buying an additional 3,933,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 178.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,748,000 after buying an additional 1,325,362 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 14.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,881,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,172,000 after buying an additional 240,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 0.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,586,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,475,000 after buying an additional 12,148 shares during the last quarter.

Get Denbury alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denbury currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.42.

Shares of DEN traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,886. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.01 and a beta of 3.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.10. Denbury Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $91.30.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.