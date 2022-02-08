Proficio Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 270,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Partners were worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,128 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,050,000 after acquiring an additional 440,142 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 398.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 37,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 15,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

GLP traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,887. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $890.80 million, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.25. Global Partners LP has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $27.90.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 242.11%.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

