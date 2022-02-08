Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 25,005 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,005 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSOS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 73.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 16,792 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,407,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 102.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 35,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 29,294 shares in the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.60. 13,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,775. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $55.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.77.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.