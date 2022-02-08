Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 20,140 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000.

VTV traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.93. The stock had a trading volume of 58,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,119. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.55. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

