Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $3.82 Million Stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,005 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the third quarter worth about $366,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MSOS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.60. The company had a trading volume of 13,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,775. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.77. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $55.91.

