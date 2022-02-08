Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Marcus posted earnings of ($1.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marcus will report full-year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marcus.

MCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marcus in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of MCS stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.47. 590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,234. The company has a market capitalization of $548.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.76. Marcus has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,103,000 after buying an additional 389,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 9.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,421,000 after purchasing an additional 133,966 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,274,000 after purchasing an additional 80,990 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 26.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 911,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,909,000 after purchasing an additional 188,645 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 13.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 104,916 shares during the period. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

