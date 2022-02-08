ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) Shares Sold by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 276.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 47,969 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the third quarter worth $558,000.

NYSEARCA CLIX traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.57. 12,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,628. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.92 and its 200-day moving average is $65.07. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $104.23.

