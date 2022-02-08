Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,592,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 241.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,773,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.00. 5,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,357. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $125.74 and a one year high of $176.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.92.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

