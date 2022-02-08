Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000. Hibbett Sports makes up 0.5% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Hibbett Sports as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 731.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 9,265.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $57.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,361. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.83. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.58 and a 1 year high of $101.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.91.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The firm had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.15%.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele bought 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HIBB. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

