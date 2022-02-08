Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 122,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,132,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $3,185,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $502,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $735,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,334 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.82. 92,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,725,830. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.99 and its 200 day moving average is $115.23. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.09 and a 12 month high of $118.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.