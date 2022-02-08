Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,432,000 after buying an additional 1,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,133,104,000 after purchasing an additional 56,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,255,000 after purchasing an additional 398,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,845,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,914,000 after purchasing an additional 152,848 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $104.46. The stock had a trading volume of 21,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,092,876. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $84.44 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.12.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

