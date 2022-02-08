Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 242,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,818,000 after buying an additional 19,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,271,000 after buying an additional 28,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,817,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter.

VIOV traded up $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.96. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,194. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.13. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $157.12 and a 52 week high of $193.31.

